United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

United States Steel Stock Up 5.8 %

United States Steel stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United States Steel by 19.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in United States Steel by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,618,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,450,000 after acquiring an additional 162,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in United States Steel by 29.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 644,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 147,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

