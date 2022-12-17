UNIUM (UNM) Price Hits $34.33 on Major Exchanges

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. UNIUM has a market cap of $99.85 million and $827.06 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for approximately $34.33 or 0.00205338 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $882.81 or 0.05279976 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.33 or 0.00486419 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,818.79 or 0.28820575 BTC.

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 36.81556217 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $899.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

