Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.08.

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Upstart to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Upstart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $992,573.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,573.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,293 shares of company stock valued at $346,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upstart Trading Down 3.3 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 40,000.0% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Upstart by 85.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 366.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPST stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. Upstart has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $163.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.