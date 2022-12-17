Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.08.
UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Upstart to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $992,573.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,573.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,293 shares of company stock valued at $346,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Upstart Trading Down 3.3 %
UPST stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. Upstart has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $163.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.40 and a beta of 1.06.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.