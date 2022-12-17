Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 97.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.36 million, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $21.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 35.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

