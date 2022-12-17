Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 13th

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 88.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

NYSE UBP traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $18.59. 3,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $745.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 46,533 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

