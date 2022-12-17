Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.80

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 4746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.
Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
The company has a market capitalization of $745.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
