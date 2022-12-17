Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.80

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 4746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $745.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 46,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

