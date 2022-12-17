Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.80

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 4746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $745.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 46,533 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 41,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

