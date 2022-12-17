US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 33.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,245 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 41.9% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,360,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,650 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,891,000 after buying an additional 204,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,030,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

