UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
USER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of UserTesting from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of UserTesting from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair cut shares of UserTesting from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UserTesting from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.94.
UserTesting Price Performance
UserTesting stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About UserTesting
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UserTesting (USER)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.