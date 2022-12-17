UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

USER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of UserTesting from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of UserTesting from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair cut shares of UserTesting from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UserTesting from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.94.

UserTesting Price Performance

UserTesting stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09.

About UserTesting

In other UserTesting news, CAO Sabrina Mekhalfa sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $38,257.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $18,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sabrina Mekhalfa sold 5,156 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $38,257.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,676. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

