Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Lowered by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Valero Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Valero Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after buying an additional 69,619 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VLO opened at $119.37 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.