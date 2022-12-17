VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Trading Down 1.1%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.76 and last traded at $37.05. 2,484 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 2,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

VanEck Israel ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 269.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

