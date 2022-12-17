Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 56,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $81.08 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $102.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

