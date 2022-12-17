Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 75,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 145,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 659,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 36,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $39.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

