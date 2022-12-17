Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,178 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 5.2% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $901,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 472,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,891,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,449,000 after purchasing an additional 249,091 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $55.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $69.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

