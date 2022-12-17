Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Trimmed by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $107.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.00. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

