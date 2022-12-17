Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Lifted by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $539,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 276.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.21 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $89.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

