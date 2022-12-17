Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 202,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,941,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.87 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.88.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

