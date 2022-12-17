Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $184.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.