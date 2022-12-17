Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $158.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $183.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

