Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.629 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $64.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 76.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 17.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

