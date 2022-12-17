Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Coco Enterprises LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,755,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,964. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

