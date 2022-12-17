Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

