Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.59 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $55.59 million and $1.02 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00070864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00052027 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021773 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,389,397,244 coins and its circulating supply is 2,389,397,239 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

