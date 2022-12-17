Venus (XVS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.62 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Venus token can now be bought for about $3.74 or 0.00022368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $45.47 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $853.43 or 0.05111355 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00486442 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,812.33 or 0.28821958 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

