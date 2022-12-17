VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on December 20th

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.191 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $34.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CID. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 284.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

