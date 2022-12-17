VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.281 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CSF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.03. 16,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,524. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $53.84 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,825,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Further Reading

