VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSMV opened at $37.97 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSMV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $596,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

