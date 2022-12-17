VirtualMeta (VMA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.09

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $61.42 million and $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02670461 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

