Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

NYSE VSH opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 37.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,184,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after buying an additional 1,148,417 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,146,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 940,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 833.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 766,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 684,460 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,695,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 934.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 519,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 469,552 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

