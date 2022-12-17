Volkswagen AG (VWAPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 1.3469 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.56.
Volkswagen Price Performance
Shares of VWAPY stock opened at 14.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.11. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of 11.65 and a 12 month high of 22.16.
About Volkswagen
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volkswagen (VWAPY)
