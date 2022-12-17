Volkswagen AG (VWAPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 1.3469 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of VWAPY stock opened at 14.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.11. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of 11.65 and a 12 month high of 22.16.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

About Volkswagen

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.