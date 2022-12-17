Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €160.00 ($168.42) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($295.79) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($121.05) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($168.42) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($157.89) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

ETR VOW3 opened at €136.54 ($143.73) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €139.13. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €120.56 ($126.91) and a 1 year high of €195.14 ($205.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.93.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

