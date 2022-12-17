Vonage (NYSE:VG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Vonage Stock Performance
NYSE VG opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. Vonage has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.99.
About Vonage
