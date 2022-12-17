VVS Finance Price Hits $0.0000 (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $93.24 million and $737,373.80 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VVS Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $871.02 or 0.05223953 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.40 or 0.00488203 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,823.04 or 0.28926245 BTC.

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,904,647,816,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,593,100,580,445 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VVS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VVS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.