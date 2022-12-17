Waltonchain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $500,326.67 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001161 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $15.84 million and $500,326.67 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,454,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,479,093 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

