Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

