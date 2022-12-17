Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $785.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $757.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $667.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $638.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.09%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Equinix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Equinix by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Equinix by 342.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,797,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

