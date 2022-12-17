WEMIX Tops One Day Volume of $2.17 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00002345 BTC on exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $96.23 million and $2.17 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WEMIX has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.62 or 0.05064336 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00488641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,857.18 or 0.28952205 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 967,297,604 coins and its circulating supply is 245,152,117 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 967,218,403.9626642 with 245,151,361.06801865 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.37329215 USD and is down -11.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $3,650,214.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

