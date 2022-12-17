WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $42.39 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $42.39 million and $704,397.02 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00387288 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00032041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023741 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001014 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017704 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000475 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,553,750 coins and its circulating supply is 762,085,983 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

