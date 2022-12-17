Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $111.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.43.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

