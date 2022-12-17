Windward (LON:WNWD) Trading Down 3.1%

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.50 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.77). Approximately 21,805 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 15,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.80).

Windward Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.79.

About Windward

(Get Rating)

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Windward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.