WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.38 and last traded at $61.79. Approximately 343,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 273,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.52.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

