Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WPLCF. AlphaValue raised shares of Wise to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 470 ($5.77) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 700 ($8.59) to GBX 815 ($10.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Wise in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wise in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $545.00.

Shares of WPLCF stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.65. Wise has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

