Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on WIX. Oppenheimer upgraded Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.25.
Wix.com Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $164.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.52. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.10.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
