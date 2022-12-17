Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Raised to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,900 ($35.58) price objective on the stock.

WZZZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,925 ($35.89) to GBX 2,360 ($28.95) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($37.42) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($42.94) to GBX 2,640 ($32.39) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,850.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Price Performance

WZZZY stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.