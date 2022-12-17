Wojak Finance (WOJ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $45,703.77

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $176.28 million and approximately $45,703.77 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

