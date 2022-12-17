Wrapped BNB (WBNB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $157.79 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $906.87 million and $157.79 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $236.55 or 0.01414249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,833,786 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

