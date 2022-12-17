Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.88.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Xometry has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of -0.40.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Xometry will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $771,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 120,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,950.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $1,167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,317.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $771,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 120,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,950.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,500 shares of company stock worth $9,648,750. Company insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth $19,569,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xometry by 415.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 760,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 612,731 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Xometry by 49.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Xometry by 215.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

