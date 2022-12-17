Zacks Small Cap Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL)

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Societal CDMO in a report released on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Societal CDMO’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Societal CDMO’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Societal CDMO in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Societal CDMO Stock Down 3.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Societal CDMO stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Societal CDMO has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Societal CDMO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Societal CDMO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth about $150,000. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Societal CDMO Company Profile

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

Featured Articles

