Zcash (ZEC) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $42.06 or 0.00251835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $670.31 million and approximately $47.15 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00084298 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00053309 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002990 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,936,800 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.