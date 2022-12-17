ZClassic 24-Hour Volume Tops $14.95 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $327,907.12 and $14.95 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00248911 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00084262 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00053823 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002990 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

